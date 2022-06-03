This is an overview of the 2nd Infantry Division-ROK/US Combined Division.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 23:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846374
|VIRIN:
|220524-A-XP485-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109043394
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2ID/RUCD Overview, by Songho Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT