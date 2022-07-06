Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks at the In Her Hands Launch - an Event Promoting Women’s Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks at the In Her Hands Launch - an Event Promoting Women’s Economic Empowerment in Northern Central America and Throughout the Western Hemisphere, and Launch New Private Sector and Public Sector Initiatives to Promote Women’s Economic Empowerment and Address Gender-Based Violence in the Region, which will Help Address the Root Causes of Migration.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 20:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|846359
|Filename:
|DOD_109043262
|Length:
|00:13:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks at the In Her Hands Launch, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT