    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks at the In Her Hands Launch - an Event Promoting Women’s Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks at the In Her Hands Launch - an Event Promoting Women’s Economic Empowerment in Northern Central America and Throughout the Western Hemisphere, and Launch New Private Sector and Public Sector Initiatives to Promote Women’s Economic Empowerment and Address Gender-Based Violence in the Region, which will Help Address the Root Causes of Migration.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 20:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 846359
    Filename: DOD_109043262
    Length: 00:13:36
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks at the In Her Hands Launch, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kamala Harris
    In Her Hands Launch

