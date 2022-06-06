Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Department of Fish and Game stock Chena Lakes

    NORTH POLE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    The Alaska Department of Fish and Game stocked Chena Lakes with rainbow trout June 7 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District in North Pole, Alaska. The Chena Lakes Recreation Area was created by the construction of the Chena Project and is now operated by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks & Rec. The department stocks the area with rainbow trout, silver salmon and Arctic char. Amenities consist of a playground, cross country trails, picnic area, natural area, volleyball court, camping sites, boat launch, swimming, no-alcohol park and restrooms. (U.S. Army video by Justin Kerwin)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 17:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846355
    VIRIN: 220606-A-A1410-1001
    Filename: DOD_109043096
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Department of Fish and Game stock Chena Lakes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fish
    USACE
    recreation
    USACE Alaska District
    Chena Projects

