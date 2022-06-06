Alaska Department of Fish and Game stock Chena Lakes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Alaska Department of Fish and Game stocked Chena Lakes with rainbow trout June 7 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District in North Pole, Alaska. The Chena Lakes Recreation Area was created by the construction of the Chena Project and is now operated by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks & Rec. The department stocks the area with rainbow trout, silver salmon and Arctic char. Amenities consist of a playground, cross country trails, picnic area, natural area, volleyball court, camping sites, boat launch, swimming, no-alcohol park and restrooms. (U.S. Army video by Justin Kerwin)