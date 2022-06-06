Alaska Department of Fish and Game stock Chena Lakes

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game stocked Chena Lakes with rainbow trout June 7 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District in North Pole, Alaska. The Chena Lakes Recreation Area was created by the construction of the Chena Project and is now operated by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks & Rec. The department stocks the area with rainbow trout, silver salmon and Arctic char. Amenities consist of a playground, cross country trails, picnic area, natural area, volleyball court, camping sites, boat launch, swimming, no-alcohol park and restrooms. (U.S. Army video by Justin Kerwin)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 17:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846355
|VIRIN:
|220606-A-A1410-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109043096
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|NORTH POLE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
