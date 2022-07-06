Staff Sgt. Charles Spellman, 412th Security Forces Squadron Standardization and Evaluations, recently used his film-making background to update live-action scenarios on the Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives (MILO) simulator Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) center on Edwards Air Force Base, California. (Air Force video by Katherine Franco)
This work, Security Forces Airman utilizes film background to improve training, by Katherine Franco, identified by DVIDS
