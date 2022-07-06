Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Security Forces Airman utilizes film background to improve training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by Katherine Franco 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Charles Spellman, 412th Security Forces Squadron Standardization and Evaluations, recently used his film-making background to update live-action scenarios on the Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives (MILO) simulator Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) center on Edwards Air Force Base, California. (Air Force video by Katherine Franco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 17:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846350
    VIRIN: 220607-F-AS721-1001
    Filename: DOD_109043007
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces Airman utilizes film background to improve training, by Katherine Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Edwards Air Force Base
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    412th Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT