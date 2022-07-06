Live UH-60 Black Hawk hoist training at Fort McCoy's Big Sandy Lake, Part V

An aircrew with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard operates a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter for live hoist training at Big Sandy Lake on June 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Members of the unit regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy and the unit also supports numerous training events at the installation each year. This training included hoisting up simulated victims treading water with a basket into the helicopter. The unit completed the training for three hours at the lake on June 7. According to the Army fact sheet for the Black Hawk, its mission is to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability, and support operations. The UH-60 also is the Army's utility tactical transport helicopter. The versatile helicopter has enhanced the overall mobility of the Army due to dramatic improvements in troop capacity and cargo lift capability over the years as well. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|06.07.2022
|06.07.2022 15:51
|B-Roll
|846336
|220607-A-OK556-055
|DOD_109042680
|00:01:28
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|WEST BEND, WI, US
|3
|3
