    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from fishing vessel near Morgan City, La.

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew hoists a crewmember 35 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana on June 6, 2022. The crewmember was transferred to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 15:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846327
    VIRIN: 220606-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109042604
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    TAGS

    medevac
    New Orleans
    hoist
    air station
    MH-60
    helicopter

