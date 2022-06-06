Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from fishing vessel near Morgan City, La.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew hoists a crewmember 35 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana on June 6, 2022. The crewmember was transferred to University Medical Center in New Orleans.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 15:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846327
|VIRIN:
|220606-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109042604
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
