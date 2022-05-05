Eighth graders from Blue Heron Middle School work alongside environmental personnel from United States Geological Survey Marrowstone Marine Field Station and other organizations survey the waters for updated salmon numbers during a beach seining at Naval Magazine Indian Island in Port Hadlock, Washington May 5, 2022. Fish and other organisms are counted and recorded for the Kilisut Harbor restoration project. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sophia H. Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 15:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846324
|VIRIN:
|220505-N-II719-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109042572
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|PORT HADLOCK, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Naval Magazine Indian Island Beach Seining Project, by SA Sophia Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
