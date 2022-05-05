Naval Magazine Indian Island Beach Seining Project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Eighth graders from Blue Heron Middle School work alongside environmental personnel from United States Geological Survey Marrowstone Marine Field Station and other organizations survey the waters for updated salmon numbers during a beach seining at Naval Magazine Indian Island in Port Hadlock, Washington May 5, 2022. Fish and other organisms are counted and recorded for the Kilisut Harbor restoration project. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sophia H. Brooks)