    Naval Magazine Indian Island Beach Seining Project

    PORT HADLOCK, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Sophia Brooks 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Eighth graders from Blue Heron Middle School work alongside environmental personnel from United States Geological Survey Marrowstone Marine Field Station and other organizations survey the waters for updated salmon numbers during a beach seining at Naval Magazine Indian Island in Port Hadlock, Washington May 5, 2022. Fish and other organisms are counted and recorded for the Kilisut Harbor restoration project. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sophia H. Brooks)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 15:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846324
    VIRIN: 220505-N-II719-1001
    Filename: DOD_109042572
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: PORT HADLOCK, WA, US 

    This work, Naval Magazine Indian Island Beach Seining Project, by SA Sophia Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Survey
    Salmon
    NMII
    Kilisut Harbor
    Beach Seining
    Bridge Restoration

