    No Line Between Us: How military and civilian personnel work shoulder to shoulder on Edwards AFB

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    About 75% of Edwards Air Force Base's direct workforce is civilian with roughly 25% being military: a statistic you probably haven't known. But on Edwards Air Force Base, the comradery between military and civilian only strengthens the overall mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 14:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846316
    VIRIN: 220606-F-SU785-1001
    Filename: DOD_109042476
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Line Between Us: How military and civilian personnel work shoulder to shoulder on Edwards AFB, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    civilian
    edwards air force base
    military
    air force
    security forces
    412 SFS

