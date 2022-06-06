About 75% of Edwards Air Force Base's direct workforce is civilian with roughly 25% being military: a statistic you probably haven't known. But on Edwards Air Force Base, the comradery between military and civilian only strengthens the overall mission.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 14:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846316
|VIRIN:
|220606-F-SU785-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109042476
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, No Line Between Us: How military and civilian personnel work shoulder to shoulder on Edwards AFB, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
