    DAF talks Artificial Intelligence- Ethics of AI

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaylen Molden 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Air Combat Command hosted leaders from across the Department of the Air Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, AFB to address the future of artificial intelligence in the Air Force. Six Airmen sat down to talk about the importance of their roles and their impacts on AI in the future fight. In this video, Lt. Col. Joe Chapa, DAF Chief AI Ethics Officer, explains why ethics and AI must go hand-in-hand.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 12:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 846291
    VIRIN: 220524-F-GU004-001
    Filename: DOD_109042166
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DAF talks Artificial Intelligence- Ethics of AI, by SSgt Jaylen Molden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ethics
    air combat command
    AI
    Artificial Intelligence
    Autonomy
    DOD Conference

