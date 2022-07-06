Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STRIKERS _ REV 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by Robert Hill 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Revision to original "Strikers" video created by Austin Smith in April 2020. This video revision has an audio change to support current requirements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 12:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846289
    VIRIN: 220607-F-MN204-0001
    Filename: DOD_109042147
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STRIKERS _ REV 1, by Robert Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Global Strike
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    Strikers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT