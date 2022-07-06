Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Officials Testify About National Guard, Reserve Funding

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    A Senate Appropriations subcommittee hears testimony from Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, and service reserves chiefs on the fiscal year 2023 funding request and budget justification for the National Guard and Reserve.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 12:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 846287
    Filename: DOD_109042108
    Length: 01:05:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Officials Testify About National Guard, Reserve Funding, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

