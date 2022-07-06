Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Testing the Cold Water

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    Researchers recently discovered the bacterium Francisella tularensis that causes the disease tularemia or “rabbit fever”—which could be fatal whether occurring naturally or used as a bioweapon—can survive outside its small animal or insect hosts in cold water during winter months. This poses a threat to the Joint Force deployed in the Northern Hemisphere areas where the bacteria are prevalent.

    The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for the Chemical and Biological Defense Program invested in research by Northern Arizona University (NAU) in collaboration with the Swedish Ministry of Defence to study the survivability and persistence of F. tularensis outside of its known hosts.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 12:10
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    CBRNE
    chemical
    biological
    CBRN
    DTRA
    biodefense

