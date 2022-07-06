Researchers recently discovered the bacterium Francisella tularensis that causes the disease tularemia or “rabbit fever”—which could be fatal whether occurring naturally or used as a bioweapon—can survive outside its small animal or insect hosts in cold water during winter months. This poses a threat to the Joint Force deployed in the Northern Hemisphere areas where the bacteria are prevalent.
The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for the Chemical and Biological Defense Program invested in research by Northern Arizona University (NAU) in collaboration with the Swedish Ministry of Defence to study the survivability and persistence of F. tularensis outside of its known hosts.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 12:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846285
|VIRIN:
|220607-D-D0490-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109041965
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Testing the Cold Water, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT