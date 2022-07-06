Testing the Cold Water

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Researchers recently discovered the bacterium Francisella tularensis that causes the disease tularemia or “rabbit fever”—which could be fatal whether occurring naturally or used as a bioweapon—can survive outside its small animal or insect hosts in cold water during winter months. This poses a threat to the Joint Force deployed in the Northern Hemisphere areas where the bacteria are prevalent.



The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for the Chemical and Biological Defense Program invested in research by Northern Arizona University (NAU) in collaboration with the Swedish Ministry of Defence to study the survivability and persistence of F. tularensis outside of its known hosts.