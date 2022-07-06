Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Officials Speak at Pride Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks is among the speakers at the LBGTQ+ Pride Ceremony at the Pentagon. Also speaking at the 11th annual event are: Shawn G. Skelly, assistant secretary of defense for readiness; Gina Ortiz Jones, undersecretary of the Air Force; and Space Force Lt. Col. Bree Fram, deputy chief of acquisition policies and procedures.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 11:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 846282
    Filename: DOD_109041803
    Length: 00:51:03
    Location: US

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
