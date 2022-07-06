Pentagon Officials Speak at Pride Ceremony

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks is among the speakers at the LBGTQ+ Pride Ceremony at the Pentagon. Also speaking at the 11th annual event are: Shawn G. Skelly, assistant secretary of defense for readiness; Gina Ortiz Jones, undersecretary of the Air Force; and Space Force Lt. Col. Bree Fram, deputy chief of acquisition policies and procedures.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 11:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|846282
|Filename:
|DOD_109041803
|Length:
|00:51:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
