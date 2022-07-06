U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division participate in a squad competition at the Jungle Warfare Training Center and on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, May 22-26, 2022. The week-long competition was held to test squads from across the Marine Corps in their mastery of warfighting skills. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 08:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846270
|VIRIN:
|220607-M-AR498-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109041263
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, No Competition, No Progress: 3d Marine Division Squad Competition, by Cpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
