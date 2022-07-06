Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    No Competition, No Progress: 3d Marine Division Squad Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.07.2022

    Video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division participate in a squad competition at the Jungle Warfare Training Center and on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, May 22-26, 2022. The week-long competition was held to test squads from across the Marine Corps in their mastery of warfighting skills. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 08:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846270
    VIRIN: 220607-M-AR498-1001
    Filename: DOD_109041263
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Competition, No Progress: 3d Marine Division Squad Competition, by Cpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Competition
    Marines
    Training
    3D MARDIV
    UDP
    Squad Comp
    V32
    V13

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT