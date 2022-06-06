U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment assist with the development of robotic combat vehicles for Project Origin in the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, June 6, 2022. Project Origin uses autonomous ground vehicles to support Army maneuvers by providing a variety of load packages, depending on the situation, and its use is being demonstrated during exercise Combined Resolve 17 as part of the Army's modernization and emerging technologies initiatives. Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of 5,600 service members, Allies and partners from more than 10 countries, and is designed to assess units' abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 10:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|846265
|VIRIN:
|220607-A-NZ059-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109041179
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1-4 Infantry Regiment assist with Project Origin, by SSG Ashley Low, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT