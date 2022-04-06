U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Army Soldiers and French and German military service members participate in a 78th D-Day anniversary ceremony at the C-47 Memorial Garden in Picauville, France, June 4, 2022. During the ceremony, colors were presented by the Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard and U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General, Gen. Christopher Cavoli, gave a speech honoring the fallen WWII heroes and stressing the importance of alliances and defending freedom and liberty. The ceremony also included a flyover of two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 05:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846258
|VIRIN:
|220604-F-KY598-1041
|Filename:
|DOD_109041094
|Length:
|00:09:46
|Location:
|PICAUVILLE, 50, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DDay 78: C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony, by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein Air Base
