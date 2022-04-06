Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDay 78: C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony

    PICAUVILLE, 50, FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Army Soldiers and French and German military service members participate in a 78th D-Day anniversary ceremony at the C-47 Memorial Garden in Picauville, France, June 4, 2022. During the ceremony, colors were presented by the Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard and U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General, Gen. Christopher Cavoli, gave a speech honoring the fallen WWII heroes and stressing the importance of alliances and defending freedom and liberty. The ceremony also included a flyover of two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 05:22
    Location: PICAUVILLE, 50, FR 

