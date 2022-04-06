DDay 78: C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Army Soldiers and French and German military service members participate in a 78th D-Day anniversary ceremony at the C-47 Memorial Garden in Picauville, France, June 4, 2022. During the ceremony, colors were presented by the Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard and U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General, Gen. Christopher Cavoli, gave a speech honoring the fallen WWII heroes and stressing the importance of alliances and defending freedom and liberty. The ceremony also included a flyover of two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.