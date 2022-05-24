Allied Exercise Siil 22 tests Estonian Defence Forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Much like the hedgehog, the Estonian Defence Forces know how to protect themselves. During Exercise Siil 22 (“Hedgehog” in Estonian), Estonian troops got to test their skills against an opposing force simulated by other NATO Allies.

Synopsis

The Estonian Defence Forces proved their skills against a simulated invading force during Allied Exercise Siil 22.



Meaning “Hedgehog” in Estonian, Siil showed how the Estonian Defence Forces, much like the forest animal common to the Baltics, have unique defensive capabilities. The exercise, which takes place every three to four years, activates Estonia’s wide network of reserve, volunteer and conscript forces, and tasks them with responding to a breach of sovereignty. According to the Estonian Ministry of Defence, the 2022 iteration is one of the largest held since Estonia regained its independence in 1991.



Infantry and armoured units assigned to NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Estonia – including troops from the Danish and UK armies – simulated an opposing force during the exercise, giving the Estonian troops a chance to test themselves against a modern, highly manoeuvrable foe.



Footage includes shots of Danish, Estonian and UK troops during the exercise.

Transcript

---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – ESTONIAN TROOPS ENGAGING SIMULATED TARGETS IN THE FOREST

(00:24) VARIOUS SHOTS – ESTONIAN TROOPS ENGAGING IN SIMULATED URBAN COMBAT

(00:45) VARIOUS SHOTS – ESTONIAN TROOPS FIRING WEAPONS IN THE FOREST

(01:48) VARIOUS SHOTS – ESTONIAN TROOPS ENGAGING IN SIMULATED URBAN COMBAT

(02:22) VARIOUS SHOTS – ESTONIAN TROOPS CLEARING A TRENCH LINE

(02:36) VARIOUS SHOTS – DANISH ARMY ENGAGING IN SIMULATED BATTLE IN THE FOREST (Courtesy of UK Ministry of Defence)

(03:47) VARIOUS SHOTS – ESTONIAN FORCES COORDINATING A DEFENCE (Courtesy of UK Ministry of Defence)

(04:02) TELEPHOTO SHOT – BRITISH ARMY ARMOURED COLUMN MOVING DOWN ROAD (Courtesy of UK Ministry of Defence)

(04:06) VARIOUS SHOTS – UK SOLDIERS MOVING THROUGH WOODS (Courtesy of UK Ministry of Defence)

(04:18) TELEPHOTO SHOT – UK CHALLENGER 2 TANK ON ROAD (Courtesy of UK Ministry of Defence)

(04:23) VARIOUS SHOTS – UK SOLDIERS ENGAGING IN SIMULATED COMBAT (Courtesy of UK Ministry of Defence)

