U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a
platoon live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June
1, 2022. The exercise demonstrated the squadron's use of the newly fielded
Integrated Tactical Network (ITN). U.S. Army video by Christoph Koppers
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 02:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846250
|VIRIN:
|220601-A-XV631-1070
|Filename:
|DOD_109040885
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2CR Integrated Tactical Network, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
