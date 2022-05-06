Coast Guard hoists man from cruise ship near Duke Island, Alaska

The Coast Guard medevacs a man from a cruise ship south of Duke Island, Alaska, June 5, 2022. The Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka hoisted the man who was experiencing symptoms of heart problems. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Sitka)
|06.05.2022
|06.06.2022 21:01
|B-Roll
|846240
|220605-G-G0217-1001
|DOD_109040662
|00:00:56
|AK, US
|1
|1
