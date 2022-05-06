Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard hoists man from cruise ship near Duke Island, Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The Coast Guard medevacs a man from a cruise ship south of Duke Island, Alaska, June 5, 2022. The Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka hoisted the man who was experiencing symptoms of heart problems. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Sitka)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 21:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846240
    VIRIN: 220605-G-G0217-1001
    Filename: DOD_109040662
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: AK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Alaska
    USCG
    MH-60 Jayhawk
    D17
    Air Station Sitka

