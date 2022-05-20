U.S. Military members stationed at Kunsan air base, South Korea honor fallen officers during police week. Police week is a time for people to come together and celebrate the memory of those who came before them. (Video by CPL. Angel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 22:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846239
|VIRIN:
|220520-A-TO062-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109040657
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Police week, by SPC Angel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
