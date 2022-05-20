Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police week

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2022

    Video by Spc. Angel Sanchez 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Military members stationed at Kunsan air base, South Korea honor fallen officers during police week. Police week is a time for people to come together and celebrate the memory of those who came before them. (Video by CPL. Angel Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 22:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846239
    VIRIN: 220520-A-TO062-0001
    Filename: DOD_109040657
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police week, by SPC Angel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    police week

