Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack, Opening Remarks at a Virtual Roundtable Discussion on “Food Security Issues Arising from Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine”
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack, Opening Remarks at a Virtual Roundtable Discussion on “Food Security Issues Arising from Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine” from the Department of State, on June 6, 2022.
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack, Opening Remarks at a Virtual Roundtable Discussion on “Food Security Issues Arising from Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine”
LEAVE A COMMENT