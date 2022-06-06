Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belleau Wood Tree Planting Ceremony

    PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Foraker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines and civilians participate in the Belleau Wood Tree Planting ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, June 6, 2022. The trees planted are part of a project, dedicated to establishing groves of Belleau Wood “descendant trees” throughout the United States. The acorns were acquired from France, planted, protected, and nurtured until they were grown to a size that allowed the saplings to be transported and planted at significant locations around the country. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica A. Foraker)

    Location: PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA, US

