U.S. Marines and civilians participate in the Belleau Wood Tree Planting ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, June 6, 2022. The trees planted are part of a project, dedicated to establishing groves of Belleau Wood “descendant trees” throughout the United States. The acorns were acquired from France, planted, protected, and nurtured until they were grown to a size that allowed the saplings to be transported and planted at significant locations around the country. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica A. Foraker)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 16:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846228
|VIRIN:
|220606-M-YS769-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109040420
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Belleau Wood Tree Planting Ceremony, by LCpl Jessica Foraker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
