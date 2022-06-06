video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846228" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and civilians participate in the Belleau Wood Tree Planting ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, June 6, 2022. The trees planted are part of a project, dedicated to establishing groves of Belleau Wood “descendant trees” throughout the United States. The acorns were acquired from France, planted, protected, and nurtured until they were grown to a size that allowed the saplings to be transported and planted at significant locations around the country. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica A. Foraker)