For the first time in 1st Marine Division and I Marine Expeditionary Force history, 11 Marines trained to receive their certifications as Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) during Exercise Garnet Rattler 2022 at Saylor Creek Training Range in Grasmere, ID.
April 11th through 29th, infantry Marines from Baker Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment and prospective JTACs from various units on Camp Pendleton and Twentynine Palms were trained and tested in various live-fire scenarios.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dana Beesley and Cpl. Timothy Fowler)
