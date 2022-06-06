Belleau Wood 104th Anniversary Tree Planting

The National Museum of the Marine Corps planted a tree from Belleau Wood, France on June 6, 2022. On this day 104 years ago, the Marines of the 5th and 6th Regiments began a coordinated assault to dislodge German forces, it's called the Battle of Belleau Wood. The National Museum of the Marine Corps commemorates the Marines who fought there by planting the ancestors of the trees they fought under. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music)
