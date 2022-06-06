Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Belleau Wood 104th Anniversary Tree Planting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The National Museum of the Marine Corps planted a tree from Belleau Wood, France on June 6, 2022. On this day 104 years ago, the Marines of the 5th and 6th Regiments began a coordinated assault to dislodge German forces, it's called the Battle of Belleau Wood. The National Museum of the Marine Corps commemorates the Marines who fought there by planting the ancestors of the trees they fought under. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 16:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846215
    VIRIN: 220606-M-YK885-1001
    Filename: DOD_109040224
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belleau Wood 104th Anniversary Tree Planting, by LCpl Hailey Music, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Battle of Belleau Wood
    National Museum of the Marine Corps
    USMC history
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNEWS
    WorldWarI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT