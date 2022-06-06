Belleau Wood 104th Anniversary Tree Planting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846215" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The National Museum of the Marine Corps planted a tree from Belleau Wood, France on June 6, 2022. On this day 104 years ago, the Marines of the 5th and 6th Regiments began a coordinated assault to dislodge German forces, it's called the Battle of Belleau Wood. The National Museum of the Marine Corps commemorates the Marines who fought there by planting the ancestors of the trees they fought under. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music)