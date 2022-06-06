NASCAR Team Salutes Military at JBSA

As part of their Military Salutes program, Garrett Smithley, driver of the No. 15 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series for Rick Ware Racing, and his crew, brought the team's No. 51 show car to Joint Base San Antonio May 3-5.
Smithley and his crew showcased the car, signed autographs and met fans at each JBSA Exchange as well as Brooke Army Medical Center.
