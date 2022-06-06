Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASCAR Team Salutes Military at JBSA

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by David Amaral 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    As part of their Military Salutes program, Garrett Smithley, driver of the No. 15 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series for Rick Ware Racing, and his crew, brought the team's No. 51 show car to Joint Base San Antonio May 3-5.

    Smithley and his crew showcased the car, signed autographs and met fans at each JBSA Exchange as well as Brooke Army Medical Center.

    NASCAR
    military appreciation
    JBSA
    military salutes

