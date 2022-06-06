NASCAR Team Salutes Military at JBSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of their Military Salutes program, Garrett Smithley, driver of the No. 15 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series for Rick Ware Racing, and his crew, brought the team's No. 51 show car to Joint Base San Antonio May 3-5.



Smithley and his crew showcased the car, signed autographs and met fans at each JBSA Exchange as well as Brooke Army Medical Center.