Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    128th Aviation Brigade Soldiers Observe 78th Anniversary of D-Day!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Riley Watts, an AH-64 Apache helicopter repairer instructor with 1st Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment, gives a brief to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the D-Day invasion June 6, 2022 at Fort Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 18:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 846210
    VIRIN: 220606-Z-QP400-1001
    Filename: DOD_109040139
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 128th Aviation Brigade Soldiers Observe 78th Anniversary of D-Day!, by SGT Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    D-Day
    USAACE
    128th Aviation Brigade
    Fort Eustis VA
    78th Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT