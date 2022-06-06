Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    78th D-Day Anniversary: Utah Beach Ceremony B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAINTE-MARIE-DU-MONT, FRANCE

    06.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Danish, French and U.S. Army Soldiers along with French government officials and members of the public participate in a memorial ceremony at Utah Beach, France, June 6, 2022, honoring those who were killed in action during the beach landings on D-Day. On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 troops from the Allied Forces invaded Normandy, France, from the sea and air. Approximately 4,000 Soldiers lost their lives, and the battle changed the course of World War ll. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 15:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846204
    VIRIN: 220606-A-TO756-580
    PIN: 220606
    Filename: DOD_109039869
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: SAINTE-MARIE-DU-MONT, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78th D-Day Anniversary: Utah Beach Ceremony B-Roll, by SSG John Yountz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Paratrooper

    Airborne

    Army

    TAGS

    Allies
    EUCOM
    US Army
    DDay
    78th
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT