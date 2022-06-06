Danish, French and U.S. Army Soldiers along with French government officials and members of the public participate in a memorial ceremony at Utah Beach, France, June 6, 2022, honoring those who were killed in action during the beach landings on D-Day. On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 troops from the Allied Forces invaded Normandy, France, from the sea and air. Approximately 4,000 Soldiers lost their lives, and the battle changed the course of World War ll. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 15:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846204
|VIRIN:
|220606-A-TO756-580
|PIN:
|220606
|Filename:
|DOD_109039869
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|SAINTE-MARIE-DU-MONT, FR
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 78th D-Day Anniversary: Utah Beach Ceremony B-Roll, by SSG John Yountz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Paratrooper
Airborne
Army
