    How To Beat The Summer Heat At MacDill AFB

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    MacDill Air Force Base has entered the 101 Critical Days of Summer, which is observed from May 30th through Sept 5. The goal is to help prevent avoidable heat injury from service members who go to the many beaches around the base as well as any outdoor events in general. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 13:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846201
    VIRIN: 220603-F-MO432-1002
    Filename: DOD_109039777
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    summer
    florida
    florida beach
    101 days
    macdill beach
    florida summer

