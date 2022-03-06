How To Beat The Summer Heat At MacDill AFB

MacDill Air Force Base has entered the 101 Critical Days of Summer, which is observed from May 30th through Sept 5. The goal is to help prevent avoidable heat injury from service members who go to the many beaches around the base as well as any outdoor events in general. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 13:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846201
|VIRIN:
|220603-F-MO432-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109039777
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
