SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO: D Day 78 Utah Beach Memorial Ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 4th Infantry Division and the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus participate in a memorial ceremony at Utah Beach, France on June 6, 2022 in honor of the achievements of 4th Infantry Division and 90th Infantry Division soldiers.



On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 troops from the Allied Forces invaded Normandy, France, from the sea and air. Approximately 4,000 Soldiers lost their lives, and the battle changed the course of World War ll.



(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rob Haake)