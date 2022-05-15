B-Roll of Fairchild Skyfest 2022 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 14-15, 2022. The show featured the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and more than 13 aerial acts and static display aircraft, as well as other attractions and exhibits. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 13:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846198
|VIRIN:
|220515-F-SU234-499
|Filename:
|DOD_109039667
|Length:
|00:12:51
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fairchild Skyfest 2022 - BRoll, by SSgt Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
