Fairchild Skyfest 2022 - BRoll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846198" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll of Fairchild Skyfest 2022 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 14-15, 2022. The show featured the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and more than 13 aerial acts and static display aircraft, as well as other attractions and exhibits. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)