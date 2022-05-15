Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Skyfest 2022 - BRoll

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of Fairchild Skyfest 2022 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 14-15, 2022. The show featured the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and more than 13 aerial acts and static display aircraft, as well as other attractions and exhibits. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 13:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846198
    VIRIN: 220515-F-SU234-499
    Filename: DOD_109039667
    Length: 00:12:51
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Fairchild Skyfest 2022 - BRoll, by SSgt Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Air Show
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    Fairchild Skyfest
    West Coast Rhino Demo Team

