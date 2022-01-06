Take command of your reproductive health to see if a vasectomy is the right choice for you. TRICARE covers vasectomies but not reversals unless the reversal is medically necessary.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 13:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846196
|VIRIN:
|220601-O-AY809-979
|Filename:
|DOD_109039641
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
