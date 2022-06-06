Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Knowing Which Way the Wind Flows

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Brad Lieberman 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    Research by U.S. Military Academy cadets and faculty at West Point, New York, showed that the velocity and concentration of a chemical agent dispersed in an urban setting can be measured using a scaled model of a target area submerged in water. The results compared favorably with similar tests done in actual locations, such as the Joint Urban 2003 experiment performed in Oklahoma City. Water channels have been used for decades to simulate airflow around obstacles in low-wind speeds. Many of the computer models that are broadly used today have been validated using data collected from water channel experiments. Small-scale water channel experiments of urban settings show big results for transport and dispersion models of chemical and biological threats.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 12:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846189
    VIRIN: 220606-D-D0490-001
    Filename: DOD_109039589
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Knowing Which Way the Wind Flows, by Brad Lieberman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    chemical
    biological
    CBRN
    DTRA
    DTRA CB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT