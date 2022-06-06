Knowing Which Way the Wind Flows

Research by U.S. Military Academy cadets and faculty at West Point, New York, showed that the velocity and concentration of a chemical agent dispersed in an urban setting can be measured using a scaled model of a target area submerged in water. The results compared favorably with similar tests done in actual locations, such as the Joint Urban 2003 experiment performed in Oklahoma City. Water channels have been used for decades to simulate airflow around obstacles in low-wind speeds. Many of the computer models that are broadly used today have been validated using data collected from water channel experiments. Small-scale water channel experiments of urban settings show big results for transport and dispersion models of chemical and biological threats.
06.06.2022
06.06.2022
Video Productions
FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
