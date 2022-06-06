Knowing Which Way the Wind Flows

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Research by U.S. Military Academy cadets and faculty at West Point, New York, showed that the velocity and concentration of a chemical agent dispersed in an urban setting can be measured using a scaled model of a target area submerged in water. The results compared favorably with similar tests done in actual locations, such as the Joint Urban 2003 experiment performed in Oklahoma City. Water channels have been used for decades to simulate airflow around obstacles in low-wind speeds. Many of the computer models that are broadly used today have been validated using data collected from water channel experiments. Small-scale water channel experiments of urban settings show big results for transport and dispersion models of chemical and biological threats.