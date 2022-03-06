Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 1-114th Infantry Regiment Soldiers fire the AT4

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1-114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fire the M136 AT4 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 3, 2022. The AT4 is an 84mm unguided anti-armour weapon. It is effective in assaulting tanks and combat vehicles, landing craft, helicopter, aircraft and armoured vehicles. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 11:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    This work, B-Roll: 1-114th Infantry Regiment Soldiers fire the AT4, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Jersey
    AT4
    National Guard

