B-Roll: 1-114th Infantry Regiment Soldiers fire the AT4

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1-114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fire the M136 AT4 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 3, 2022. The AT4 is an 84mm unguided anti-armour weapon. It is effective in assaulting tanks and combat vehicles, landing craft, helicopter, aircraft and armoured vehicles. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)