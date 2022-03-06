B-Roll: 1-114th Infantry Regiment Soldiers train with AT4

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1-114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, train with the M136 AT4 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 3, 2022. The AT4 is an 84mm unguided anti-armour weapon. It is effective in assaulting tanks and combat vehicles, landing craft, helicopter, aircraft and armoured vehicles. Video was shot in high-speed with no audio. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|06.03.2022
|06.06.2022 11:55
|B-Roll
|846182
|220603-Z-NI803-1001
|DOD_109039469
|00:00:56
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|0
|0
