D-Day 78th Anniversary: D-Day Hooah Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846171" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 1st Infantry Division returns to Normandy, France, for the 78th anniversary of D-Day to commemorate and honor men and women of the "Greatest Generation," June 6, 2022. Seventy-eight years later, D-Day remains the largest multi-national amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history and highlights the U.S.'' steadfast commitment to European allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer.)