Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day 78th Anniversary: D-Day Hooah Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    1st Infantry Division

    The 1st Infantry Division returns to Normandy, France, for the 78th anniversary of D-Day to commemorate and honor men and women of the "Greatest Generation," June 6, 2022. Seventy-eight years later, D-Day remains the largest multi-national amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history and highlights the U.S.'' steadfast commitment to European allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 11:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846171
    VIRIN: 220606-A-SJ062-1001
    Filename: DOD_109039132
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: NORMANDY, FR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 78th Anniversary: D-Day Hooah Video, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    weeklyvideos
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT