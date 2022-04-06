Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Rage 22 Departure

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Members from the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard, travel aboard a C-17 Globemaster III from the 105th Airlift Wing, New York Air National Guard, in route to Alpena, Michigan June 4, 2022. This effort is in support of Agile Rage 22 which provides realistic training opportunities, mimicking current and future combat environments dictated by the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Location: US

    c-17
    a-10
    ang
    124th fighter wing
    idang
    agile rage 22

