D-Day 78th Anniversary: SSG Katherine Bolcar's Personal Connection to D-Day

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kathrine Bolcar with the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus, shares her personal connection to D-Day at the 1st Infantry Division Monument in Colleville-Sur-Mer, France, June 5, 2022. The event honored the men of the "Big Red One" who fought in the invasion of Normandy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)
|06.02.2022
|06.06.2022 10:35
|Video Productions
|846167
|220602-A-SJ062-1005
|DOD_109039101
|00:01:00
|FR
|BUDD LAKE, NJ, US
|1
|1
