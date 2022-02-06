Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 78th Anniversary: SSG Katherine Bolcar's Personal Connection to D-Day

    FRANCE

    06.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kathrine Bolcar with the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus, shares her personal connection to D-Day at the 1st Infantry Division Monument in Colleville-Sur-Mer, France, June 5, 2022. The event honored the men of the "Big Red One" who fought in the invasion of Normandy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 10:35
    Location: FR
    Hometown: BUDD LAKE, NJ, US

    This work, D-Day 78th Anniversary: SSG Katherine Bolcar's Personal Connection to D-Day, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

