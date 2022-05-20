119th Field Artillery Regiment Live fires During Summer Shield

The 119th Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, fire their M777 howitzers during a live fire portion of Summer Shield exercise at Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 20, 2022. Summer Shield is one of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe that make up Defender Europe 22. Defender demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 05:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846149
|VIRIN:
|220520-Z-MM593-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109038515
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
