Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    119th Field Artillery Regiment Live fires During Summer Shield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    05.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 119th Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, fire their M777 howitzers during a live fire portion of Summer Shield exercise at Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 20, 2022. Summer Shield is one of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe that make up Defender Europe 22. Defender demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 05:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846149
    VIRIN: 220520-Z-MM593-2001
    Filename: DOD_109038515
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: ADAZI, LV 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Field Artillery Regiment Live fires During Summer Shield, by SGT Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    MIARNG
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT