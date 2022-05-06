Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day 78th Anniversary: 1st Infantry Division Signal Monument Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    06.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Infantry Division participate in a 1st ID Signal Monument ceremony at St. Laurent Sur Mer, France, June 5, 2022. The ceremony honored the Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division and the 29th Infantry Division who landed at Omaha Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 09:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846146
    VIRIN: 220605-A-SJ062-001
    Filename: DOD_109038512
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 78th Anniversary: 1st Infantry Division Signal Monument Ceremony, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT