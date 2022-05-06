U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Infantry Division participate in a 1st ID Signal Monument ceremony at St. Laurent Sur Mer, France, June 5, 2022. The ceremony honored the Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division and the 29th Infantry Division who landed at Omaha Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 09:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846146
|VIRIN:
|220605-A-SJ062-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109038512
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 78th Anniversary: 1st Infantry Division Signal Monument Ceremony, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT