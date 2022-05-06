D-Day 78th Anniversary: 1st Infantry Division Signal Monument Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Infantry Division participate in a 1st ID Signal Monument ceremony at St. Laurent Sur Mer, France, June 5, 2022. The ceremony honored the Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division and the 29th Infantry Division who landed at Omaha Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)