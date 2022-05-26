1st Air Cavalry Brigade performs a hot refuel on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by Soldiers with Bravo Company, 2-227th General Support Aviation Battalion, 1ACB at a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) during Combined Resolve 17, Hohenfels Training Area, May 26, 2022.
Combined Resolve 17 is a United States Army Europe and Africa directed, 7th Army Training Command executed training event at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center to exercise combined arms operations in a multinational environment. The exercise features approximately 4,800 Soldiers from Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, and the United States.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 03:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846145
|VIRIN:
|220526-A-DC982-369
|Filename:
|DOD_109038511
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade elevates FARP readiness during Combined Resolve, by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CH-47 Chinook
