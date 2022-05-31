Radio Around The Region - Korean Driver License

Scott Wendt, the Deputy Director of the Safety Office, was interviewed on the Armed Forces Network Pen Wide Show in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 31st, 2022. The interview gave information about the Korean Driver License training offered to service members with no current United States driver’s license. (U.S. Army video by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
