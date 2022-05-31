Radio Around The Region - Korean Driver License

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Scott Wendt, the Deputy Director of the Safety Office, was interviewed on the Armed Forces Network Pen Wide Show in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 31st, 2022. The interview gave information about the Korean Driver License training offered to service members with no current United States driver’s license. (U.S. Army video by Specialist Karri Wheeler)