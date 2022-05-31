Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Around The Region - Korean Driver License

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.31.2022

    Video by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    Scott Wendt, the Deputy Director of the Safety Office, was interviewed on the Armed Forces Network Pen Wide Show in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 31st, 2022. The interview gave information about the Korean Driver License training offered to service members with no current United States driver’s license. (U.S. Army video by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 05:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 846143
    VIRIN: 220531-A-IX305-1002
    Filename: DOD_109038438
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around The Region - Korean Driver License, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Humphreys
    Safety Office
    Safe driving in Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT