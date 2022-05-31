Radio Around The Region - Korea Driver License

Specialist Jessica Heilman interviewed Mr. Scott Wendt, the Safety Office Deputy Director, on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 31st, 2022. Mr. Wendt discussed the new training offered to service members for a Korean Driver’s License. (U.S. Army video by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 05:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|846142
|VIRIN:
|220531-A-IX305-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109038428
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
