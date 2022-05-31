Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around The Region - Korea Driver License

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.31.2022

    Video by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    Specialist Jessica Heilman interviewed Mr. Scott Wendt, the Safety Office Deputy Director, on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 31st, 2022. Mr. Wendt discussed the new training offered to service members for a Korean Driver’s License. (U.S. Army video by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022
    Category: Interviews
    Location: KR

    This work, Radio Around The Region - Korea Driver License, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Humphreys
    Safety Office
    Safe driving in Korea

