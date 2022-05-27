7th COMM. Bn. Basic Jungle Survival Skills Course B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, undergoe the Basic Jungle Survival Skills course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, May 27-29, 2022. Marines with the 7th Comm. Bn. took part in the course to prepare for jungle operations.
III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force with communications, intelligence and supporting arms liaison capabilities.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Gerlach)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 21:57
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
