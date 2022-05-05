Faces of the Defender: Ground Transportation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt. Trenton Brinkmeier, a ground transportation craftsman with the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, shows off his career in ground transportation in an interview at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, June 4, 2022. Ground transportation is responsible for the distribution of vehicles on-base and escorting high-profile individuals. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Avery Litton)



(Music: "Rumble" from Bensound.com via Creative Commons License 3.0.)