Faces of the Defender: Ground Transportation

U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt. Trenton Brinkmeier, a ground transportation craftsman with the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, shows off his career in ground transportation in an interview at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, June 4, 2022. Ground transportation is responsible for the distribution of vehicles on-base and escorting high-profile individuals. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Avery Litton)
(Music: "Rumble" from Bensound.com via Creative Commons License 3.0.)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 16:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846130
|VIRIN:
|220605-Z-OR724-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109038008
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT