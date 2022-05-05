Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of the Defender: Ground Transportation

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Video by Airman Avery Litton 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt. Trenton Brinkmeier, a ground transportation craftsman with the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, shows off his career in ground transportation in an interview at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, June 4, 2022. Ground transportation is responsible for the distribution of vehicles on-base and escorting high-profile individuals. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Avery Litton)

    (Music: "Rumble" from Bensound.com via Creative Commons License 3.0.)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 16:39
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 

    Air National Guard
    ground transportation
    AIr Force
    Logistics Readiness
    2T1X1
    Faces of the Defender

