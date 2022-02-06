U.S. Soldiers Visit Major Battle Sites in Carentan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Infantry Division Soldiers and local Normandy residents honor the 101st Airborn Division during the Carentan Battlefield tour and plaque dedication ceremony in Carentan, France, June 2, 2022. This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commemorates the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the largest multi-national amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history, and highlights the U.S.' steadfast commitment to European allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)