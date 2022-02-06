Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers Learn about the Battle of Carentan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Infantry Division Soldiers and local Normandy residents honor the 101st Airborn Division during the Carentan Battlefield tour and plaque dedication ceremony in Carentan, France, June 2, 2022. This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commemorates the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the largest multi-national amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history, and highlights the U.S.' steadfast commitment to European allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 11:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846124
    VIRIN: 220602-Z-IQ017-2001
    Filename: DOD_109037467
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: CARENTAN, FR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers Learn about the Battle of Carentan, by SSG Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    DDay
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT