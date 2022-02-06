1st Infantry Division Soldiers and local Normandy residents honor the 101st Airborn Division during the Carentan Battlefield tour and plaque dedication ceremony in Carentan, France, June 2, 2022. This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commemorates the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the largest multi-national amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history, and highlights the U.S.' steadfast commitment to European allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 11:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846124
|VIRIN:
|220602-Z-IQ017-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109037467
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|CARENTAN, FR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Soldiers Learn about the Battle of Carentan, by SSG Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT