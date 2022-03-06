220603-Z-NE321-1002

Hawaii Army National Guard food service specialist soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group (TASMG), 103rd Troop Command represents the HIARNG at the regional level in the Philip A. Connelly competition, Pearl City, Hawaii, June 2-3, 2022. The logistics and operational competition assessed participants on their ability to be in a forward environment and provide sustainable and fresh meals to troops. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Bryan Ng, Sgt. Gavin Ching, Spc. Bethany Cravalho, Spc. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu, Spc. Sean Walker, Pfc. Tonia Ciancanelli)
