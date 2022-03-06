Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220603-Z-NE321-1002

    PEARL CITY, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Pfc. Tonia Ciancanelli 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard food service specialist soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group (TASMG), 103rd Troop Command represents the HIARNG at the regional level in the Philip A. Connelly competition, Pearl City, Hawaii, June 2-3, 2022. The logistics and operational competition assessed participants on their ability to be in a forward environment and provide sustainable and fresh meals to troops. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Bryan Ng, Sgt. Gavin Ching, Spc. Bethany Cravalho, Spc. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu, Spc. Sean Walker, Pfc. Tonia Ciancanelli)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 19:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846114
    VIRIN: 220603-Z-NE321-1002
    Filename: DOD_109037036
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: PEARL CITY, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220603-Z-NE321-1002, by PFC Tonia Ciancanelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    117th MPAD
    USARPAC
    National Guard
    HIARNG
    1109th TASMG
    USINDOPACOM

