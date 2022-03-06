220603-Z-NE321-1002

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hawaii Army National Guard food service specialist soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group (TASMG), 103rd Troop Command represents the HIARNG at the regional level in the Philip A. Connelly competition, Pearl City, Hawaii, June 2-3, 2022. The logistics and operational competition assessed participants on their ability to be in a forward environment and provide sustainable and fresh meals to troops. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Bryan Ng, Sgt. Gavin Ching, Spc. Bethany Cravalho, Spc. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu, Spc. Sean Walker, Pfc. Tonia Ciancanelli)