Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Infantry Division Honors Charles Shay and the Native American WWII Veterans

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAINT LAURENT SUR MER, FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division honor Native American WWII Veterans during the Charles Shay Indian Memorial ceremony at Saint Laurent Sur Mer, Omaha Beach, France, June 4, 2022. This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commemorates the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the largest multi-national amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history, and highlights the U.S.' steadfast commitment to European allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 10:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846113
    VIRIN: 220604-Z-IQ017-1001
    Filename: DOD_109036969
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: SAINT LAURENT SUR MER, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Honors Charles Shay and the Native American WWII Veterans, by SSG Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    DDay
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT