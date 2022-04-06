1st Infantry Division Honors Charles Shay and the Native American WWII Veterans

U.S. Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division honor Native American WWII Veterans during the Charles Shay Indian Memorial ceremony at Saint Laurent Sur Mer, Omaha Beach, France, June 4, 2022. This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commemorates the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the largest multi-national amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history, and highlights the U.S.' steadfast commitment to European allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 10:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846113
|VIRIN:
|220604-Z-IQ017-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109036969
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|SAINT LAURENT SUR MER, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
