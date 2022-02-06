OPFOR 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment ground forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment conduct an air assault mission during Combined Resolve Exercise at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, June 2, 2022.



Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of 5,600 service members, Allies and partners from more than 10 countries, and is designed to assess units' abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battle space.