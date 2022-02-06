Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OPFOR 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment ground forces

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    06.02.2022

    Video by Maj. Patrick Connelly 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment conduct an air assault mission during Combined Resolve Exercise at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, June 2, 2022.

    Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of 5,600 service members, Allies and partners from more than 10 countries, and is designed to assess units' abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battle space.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 11:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846100
    VIRIN: 220602-A-DI239-058
    Filename: DOD_109036832
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 

    This work, OPFOR 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment ground forces, by MAJ Patrick Connelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

