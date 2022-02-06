U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment conduct an air assault mission during Combined Resolve Exercise at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, June 2, 2022.
Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of 5,600 service members, Allies and partners from more than 10 countries, and is designed to assess units' abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battle space.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2022 11:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846100
|VIRIN:
|220602-A-DI239-058
|Filename:
|DOD_109036832
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OPFOR 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment ground forces, by MAJ Patrick Connelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
3ID
USArmy
VCorps
StrongerTogether
ReadyForces
WeAreNato
Itwillbedone
EuropeanSupport2022
1ID RaidersFirst WinningMatters BattleAxeOfThe3ID ROTM NotFancyJustTough CombinedResolve
