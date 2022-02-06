D-Day 78: Pointe du Hoc

U.S. Army Pfc. Elsi Delgado vists Pointe Du Hoc and explains the significance of the monument and why it is a significant part of U.S. Army Ranger history. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Elizbeth Rundell and Pfc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2022 10:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846097
|VIRIN:
|220602-A-NJ297-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109036810
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
