    D-Day 78: Pointe du Hoc

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.02.2022

    Video by Pfc. Elsi Delgado and Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Pfc. Elsi Delgado vists Pointe Du Hoc and explains the significance of the monument and why it is a significant part of U.S. Army Ranger history. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Elizbeth Rundell and Pfc. Elsi Delgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 10:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846097
    VIRIN: 220602-A-NJ297-1001
    Filename: DOD_109036810
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: NORMANDY, FR 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 78: Pointe du Hoc, by PFC Elsi Delgado and SSG Elizabeth Rundell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    XVIIIAIRBORNECORPS

